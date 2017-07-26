Travellers move in to Chichester park

Around 40 caravans are currently situated in Oaklands Park after moving in this week.

Travellers were reported arriving at Northgate Car Park next to Chichester Festival Theatre at 4pm on Monday, July 24, with 11 caravans reported at the site, Sussex Police said.

Around 40 caravans are reportedly on Oaklands Park

A police spokesman said: “Police and Chichester District Council assessed the site and the matter has been left to the land owners, Chichester District Council.”

A second group of travellers were reported arriving at Oaklands Park on Tuesday, July 25, with 30 caravans reported at the site, police said.

“Police have visited this site and have liaised with the local authority’s traveller liaison team and an assessment visit took place on Wednesday, July 26.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council added: “We are aware that a number of caravans have moved onto Oakland Fields and we have referred this to West Sussex County Council, who manage such incidents on our behalf.

“They are currently liaising with the police and are trying to resolve this matter.”

A £1.25m transit site for travellers opened in Westhampnett in March 2015, managed by West Sussex County Council.

