Trekkers from across Sussex ready to leave for Cambodia

Chestnut Tree House’s team of Cambodia Challengers from across Sussex will trek through Cambodia next month.
The group includes fundraisers from Eastbourne, Hailsham, Brighton, Bolney, Steyning, Rustington and Worthing.
Between them they have raised enough to pay for all 24-hour care services, both at the hospice and in families own homes, for the duration of the trip.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/chestnuttreehouse/cambodia
