Trotton campaigner launches war on plastic straws

A Trotton environmentalist is launching a campaign to ban the use of plastic straws in the Midhurst area.

Singer and song writer Rosie Hodgson, 25, is aiming to visit all restaurants and pubs in the Midhurst area and give out information on single use plastics, particularly straws.

“Hopefully they’ll agree that throwing away 500,000,000 plastic straws a day worldwide is a few too many and will want to do their bit to help,” said Rosie.

“I’ll be asking them either to ditch plastic straws and swap to paper or to simply ask their customers if they really need one with their drinks.

“After all, the success of the 5p plastic bag charge is really down to people being given time to consider if they could do without one.”

Rosie’s friend Thais Robertson, who recently took over the Elsted Inn, has already signed up to Rosie’s campaign.

Rosie is a member of lots of eco groups, such as Greenpeace, Surfers Against Sewage, 38 Degrees and is a member of the Green Party.

“This is a subject close to my heart,” she said. “Plastic straws are in the top ten of things collected in beach cleans.

“They never disintegrate and turn into micro plastic eaten by fish and then by us.”

She said every straw had a life span of 20 minutes being used and was then discarded: “Paper straws disintegrate and some can be recycled with much less waste.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.