Trotton woman named in New Year’s honours list

An expert bookbinder from Trotton will be awarded a British Empire Medal after she was named in the New Year’s honours list 2017.

Maureen Duke, 88, has been teaching the specialised art of bookbinding for most of her adult life and has introduced new tools and materials to the art as well as pioneered new techniques which are used around the world.

One of the most well respected bookbinders in the world, she will receive the medal for her services to the craft.

She said: “I’m fantastically pleased to be chosen, it’s a real honour.”

Trained by William Matthews at Guildford School of Art in 1946, Mrs Duke worked as a professional bookbinder until 1978 when she returned to Guildford as a teacher.

There she established the two-year diploma course, which she led until her retirement 1993.

After retiring she travelled the world training, demonstrating and lecturing in Australia, New Zealand, USA, South America and Europe.

An early member of the Society of Bookbinders, she has served as its president as well as both a regional and national chairman.

She has also been elected as an Honorary Fellow of the society and is well known to those dedicated to the craft.

A biography, Maureen Duke - Bookbinder - Teacher - Friend by Paul Foster was published 2008.

