Tudor kitchens at Cowdray Ruins attacked by vandals

Police are appealing for information after vandals ‘seriously damaged’ the historic Tudor kitchen at the Cowdray Ruins.

A police spokesman said the attack took place on Tuesday June 13 when the Tudor kitchen was damaged by vandals who smashed much of the stained glass in the windows and also damaged the lead frames.

The windows are now boarded up and the Cowdray Estate is undertaking lengthy and complicated repairs.

Chief executive of the estate Jonathan Russell said: ““We are very disappointed that this historic and ancient building was needlessly vandalised.

“The repair works are very costly and time consuming as it is a historic building. We are working closely with Historic England to repair the damage.

“We have cameras overlooking the site, and regular night and day patrols to protect the site. However, the heritage site will open in mid-July and we look forward to welcoming visitors.”

The police spokesman said anyone who saw or heard anything should contact Sussex Police on 101 and quote the reference number 0357.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

