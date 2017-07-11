Two injured in A283 crash near Northchapel

Two people were injured after a car collided with a ditch on the A283 London Road between Northchapel and Petworth in the early hours of Friday (July 7)

A police spokesman said officers were called to the incident involving a grey Alfa Romeo 159 at about 12.35am.

The passenger – a 43-year-old man from Thames Ditton, Surrey – was cut free from the vehicle and taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester with serious injuries.

“The driver – a 34-year-old man from Surbiton, London – sustained minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation,” said the spokesman.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.