Two new hairdressers set to compete for business in Midhurst

There will soon be two new hairdressers salons in Midhurst competing for business with those already established in the town.

Award winning Q Hair & Beauty, based in Chichester has announced it is opening a new salon on the corner of West Street and Grange Road and is hoping to be in businesses next month after giving the building a complete makeover. Owner Anthony Barnes-Smith and managing director Dawn Lawrence said they both fell in love with Midhurst when looking for new premises. And on the corner of North Street, Sophia Stanton’s Sophisticated Mobile Hairdressing is also set to open by the middle of February at the latest. Sophia has been a mobile hairdresser in the area for five years and says her businesses has grown to the point where she is ready to make the change to the new base.

Q Hair and Beauty will open in West Street

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.