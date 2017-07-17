Two seriously injured in A283 crash at Petworth

The A283 was closed near Petworth for four hours on Saturday (July 15) when two women were seriously injured in a two car crash.

A police spokesman said it happened at about 10.10am when a black Mercedes C220 travelling south collided with a silver Citroen C6 travelling in the opposite direction.

“The occupants of the Mercedes – two men from London aged 24 and 25 – sustained minor injuries. The two women in the Citreon from Cornwall aged 26 and 58 – were taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with serious injuries.”

The road was temporarily closed until about 2.30pm while the vehicles were recovered and the scene made safe.

