Ukelele players enjoy musical Burns Night for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Ukelele players got together to enjoy a traditional Burns Night meal and raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Dreambuilding appeal to build its new home in Bosham.

The night at the Elmer Hotel was organised by Carolyn Froggatt from the Arun West U3A to celebrate Burns night on Wednesday, January 25, and saw music from the Sally’s Army ukulele players from Regis Guitars and Ukes. New members to the Arun West U3A are welcome.

Burns Night fun

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

Burns Night fun

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.