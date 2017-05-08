UKIP group leader leaves election count after losing Chichester seat

The former UKIP group leader who lost her place on West Sussex County Council was heard to accuse the BBC of putting out ‘fake news’ about her party before leaving the election count.

Sandra James, standing for re-election in Bourne district, came second to Conservative cllr Viral Parikh with 865 votes to 1357.

Shortly after the result was announced, Ms James left the election count room and turned to a BBC reporter present.

She was heard to say: “You’ve published fake news about UKIP every step of the way. How dare you!”

Ms James then left the building without waiting for a reply.

The Conservative Party won a landslide victory in West Sussex with 56 seats to the Liberal Democrats’ nine with five for Labour.

UKIP lost all of its ten West Sussex seats to Tory candidates today, including two in the Chichester District.

