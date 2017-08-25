UPDATE: A286 south of Midhurst has been reopened

The A286 south of Midhurst was reopened at around 4pm today (Friday, August 25) after a five hour nightmare for motorists when a massive oak fell and blocked the road.

There was traffic chaos this morning when the tree fell, blocking both carriageways of the A286 south of the Greyhound pub on Cocking Causeway at around 10.30am.

Police diverted traffic through West Lavington where villagers reported a gridlock with a huge traffic jam on Oaklands Lane, as motorists struggled to reach Chichester.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of the fallen tree on the A286 near the Bex Lane junction in Midhurst just before 10.30am.”

The spokesman said there were no vehicles involved and no injuries.

Highways officers were informed but it took workmen, using chainsaws more than two hours to cut up the tree and clear the road.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.