UPDATE: Controlled explosion of ‘anti-tank mines’ in Westhampnett causing road closures

Road closures remain in force today in Westhampnett following the discovery of anti-tank mines in a resident’s garden yesterday, police have confirmed.

Around a dozen mines are being detonated today in controlled explosions by bomb disposal experts, who blew up six yesterday evening, according to police.

Evacuated residents were allowed back into their homes yesterday as soon as the experts had removed the mines to a nearby field, where they have been carrying out controlled explosions in a pit surrounded by sandbags.

Restrictions in the area are expected to remain in force until around 1-2pm this afternoon while the mines are being exploded one at a time due to their high proportion of explosive content, with an approximate gap of 30 minutes between them, police added.

A cordon remains in place in Stane Street while police deal with the incident, travel reports indicate.

Read the original story here: Homes evacuated after anti-tank mines found in Westhampnett garden





