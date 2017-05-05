UPDATE: Driver treated after lorry incident at Iping

A driver was taken to hospital for treatment after a lorry incident in Iping earlier today (Friday, May 5).

Fire crews from Petworth, Haslemere and Chichester were called to Iping Lane near Stedham at 11.20am after reports that a lorry driver was trapped in his vehicle.

A spokesman for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival they found no one was trapped. The lorry had reversed into a ditch.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.