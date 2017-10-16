UPDATE: farmer works with fire crew to save straw from barn

Two fire crews from Midhurst are tackling a blaze in a barn at Easebourne. (Monday, October 16)

A spokesman for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had now been contained.

Midhurst fire crews using a high pressure hose reel and the specialist 6x6 vehicle equipment were still working to put the fire out.

She said the farmer was with the firefighters trying to remove the straw from the barn.

Shortly after midday five fire crews from Midhurst, Haslemere, Chichester, Bordon and Petersfield were called to the scene just off the A272 behind the Cowdray Golf Club.

