UPDATE: Minor injuries in two-car collision

Minor injuries were sustained in a collision near Midhurst this morning.
The incident happened about 8.02am on the A286 at the junction with Bex Lane, police say.
The collision caused traffic to build up, however the road has now been cleared.
