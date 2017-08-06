UPDATE: Person dies following serious crash

A person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash along a major road this afternoon (Sunday August 6).

Police said the collision took place along the B2141 Hooks Way, in North Marden, at about 1pm.

The road has been closed in both directions close to the The Royal Oak pub.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The road will be closed for some time while we investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Diversions have been put in place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting Operation Lexden.