UPDATE: Road cleared following collision and drink-driving arrest

All lanes in Stockbridge Road are open after one was closed following a two-vehicle collision.

Officers were called at 5pm today and lane two eastbound was subsequently closed for an hour and a half to allow the recovery of one vehicle, police say.

An ambulance was called to the scene and police say one ‘slight injury’ was sustained.

One person was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and is in custody, police say.

The road was cleared by 6.35pm.

Police were also called at 5.40pm to another two-car collision on the opposite side of the carriageway.

Two vehicles were involved in a ‘rear shunt’ incident in the westbound side of Stockbridge Road, police say, but no injuries were reported.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.