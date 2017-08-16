UPDATE: Two casualties rescued from their cars after Easebourne crash

Two people have been rescued from their vehicles after a collision on the A286 near Easebourne earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, August 16).

They have been taken by the South East Coast Ambulance service to hospital, but no details of their injuries have yet been released.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the two car collision happened on the A286 between Winters Lane and Kings Drive at about 1.45pm this afternoon.

Two people were trapped and firefighters from Midhurst gave them first aid while the crew worked to free them.

Firefighters from Haslemere also helped with the rescue work and a heavy rescue vehicle was called from Chichester. Police and an ambulance service crew were also at the scene.

