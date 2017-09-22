UPDATE: Wood workshop half destroyed by fire in West Chiltington

Efforts by six fire crews to combat a blaze at a wood workshop in West Chiltington are being scaled down, West Sussex Fire and Rescue have confirmed.

Firefighters were called at 11.10am to the workshop and garage building ‘well alight’ in Monkmead Lane.

The 35 by 25 metre building was 50 per cent destroyed in the fire, which is believed to have started accidentally, a fire service spokesman said.

Crews and additional specialist units were called in from Billingshurst, Storrington, Horsham, Worthing and Shoreham to combat the blaze, with some set to remain on site for a while due to the scale of the fire.

Twelve firefighters donned breathing apparatus during the operation with several jets and a high pressure hose reel used to douse the flames.

No one is believed to have been injured.