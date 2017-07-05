Updated weather warning issued for Sussex

An updated weather warning for thunderstorms and hail has been issued by the Met Office for tomorrow (Thursday July 6).

Two waves of tbunderstorms are expected across the UK, but the one that may cause problems across Sussex is due over Southern England early Thursday morning before clearing by early Friday.

The alert remains in place from 6am tomorrow but now ends earlier at 2am on Friday.

The Met Office says: “While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses. Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “Two waves of thunderstorms are expected to affect the UK on Thursday.

“The first wave is expected to develop over southern England early on Thursday and push northwards across parts of the Midlands and East Anglia, clearing later in the morning or during the afternoon.

“The second wave is expected to develop further north, most likely over parts of northern England and the Midlands during the afternoon before moving eastwards and clearing during the evening or early hours of Friday.

“20 to 30mm of rain may fall within an hour and perhaps 50 to 80mm in two or three hours, these totals most likely associated with the second wave of storms.

“However, such totals are likely to be very localised with many places staying dry.”