Vandals caught ‘smashing furniture’ in Cowdray Park

Three youths were caught smashing up furniture at the Cowdray Park polo grounds in the latest of a spate of vandalism in the park.

A spokesman for Sussex police said there had been a ‘persistent problem with teenagers damaging fences and seats’.

The spokesman said the three youths were seen at around 6.45pm on July 3 by staff at Cowdray Park damaging the furniture on the grounds.

The members of staff called in the police.

“Two plastic chairs were damaged by three teenagers who were stopped by police at the park. They were all given strong words of advice,” the police spokesman told the Observer.

Police appealed for information last month after vandals ‘seriously damaged’ the historic Tudor kitchen at the Cowdray Ruins.

The vandals smashed much of the stained glass in the windows and also damaged the lead frames.

The windows had to be boarded up and the Cowdray Estate has been forced to undertake lengthy, complicated and costly repairs to the historic building.

The Estate said it was working closely with Historic England to repair the damage.

It declined to comment on the latest incident.

