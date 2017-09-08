Video: Goodwood Revival gets underway

The ever-popular Goodwood Revival has begun today and enthusiasts can view the action thanks to a live stream.

Revival organisers have a YouTube channel open (see below) and also a dedicated Facebook page.

The three-day event has an impressive line-up, including the return of the E-types, Ferrari 250s and Astons to some awesome ‘50s saloon car action in the always brilliant St Mary’s Trophy and on to the mighty F1 cars of the Richmond Trophy

There’s even more than 125 Fiat 500s ready to celebrate the 60thanniversary of the tiny Italian three-seater and some awesome cars run by the legendary Ecurie Ecosse.