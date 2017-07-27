VIDEO: Killpartrick delighted as Rocks test Crawley

The Rocks management were pleased with the performance their players put in to give League Two Crawley a tough test.

As against Pompey 11 days earlier, Bognor gave a very good account of themselves against a Football League club.

Jimmy Muitt is upended for a free kick on the edge of the box - but should it have been a penalty? Picture copyright Tim Hale

They could count themselves unlucky to lose to late goals by Moussa Sanoh and Dennon Lewis - that after leading 1-0 until the 83rd minute through Ollie Pearce's goal.

The Rocks should have had more than just one goal to show for their efforts, but missed several good chances to add to their lead.

Nevertheless it was a useful workout for the men from Nyewood Lane, who visit Gosport for their final friendly on Friday and begin their National League South campaign at home to Bath City on August 5.

Hear what coach Darin Killpartrick had to say about the Rocks-Crawley clash in our video interview above