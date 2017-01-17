Vintage tearoom in Midhurst opens for business

The new Chantilly Vintage Teas shop has opened for business in Midhurst making it a dream come true for owner Clare Barclay.

Self taught caterer Clare’s ambition has been to open a vintage tearoom and she is passionate about all things 1940s and 1950s as well as good food. The tearoom is open six days a week from 10am-5.30pm closing on Mondays. It serves light lunches and afternoon teas as well as celebration teas for special occasions.

