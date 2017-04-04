Vision for future housing development in Petworth is unveiled

More than 430 residents and local businesses turned out when draft proposals for housing development in Petworth were unveiled at the town council’s third public consultation event for its Neighbourhood Plan (NP).

In addition a master plan and traffic proposals for Market Square were also on display in The Leconfield Hall for comment.

Members of the Neighbourhood Planning Group, mostly volunteers from the community, along with representatives from the South Downs National Park Authority and planning consultants for the project were on hand to answer questions.

The draft NP consolidates the findings of last year’s public consultation when the majority of residents voted for ‘Housing Option 1’ which included sites next to Petworth Primary School and to the south of the town.

Petworth Town Council chairman Chris Kemp said: “The event was a brilliant opportunity to engage with our parishioners and speak with those who work and run businesses in the area. It was a very constructive meeting with lots of interaction and healthy debate especially around key concerns such as parking congestion and pedestrian safety. The majority were really appreciative of the sheer hard work and efforts put into creating a very comprehensive plan. They also welcomed the opportunity to have their say and for ‘Petworth people to do it for themselves’.”

He added: “Over 430 was a great turnout and we are hoping even more will participate during the consultation period. As is often the case with sensitive subjects such as housing development, there are strong opinions and we encourage anyone who has concerns or needs clarification to come forward and talk to us directly. We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to turn up. Your feedback is vital to shaping future housing development that meets local needs rather than those of outside developers or planning authorities.”

There is now six weeks to comment through a questionnaire to be returned to Petworth Town Council or an online survey here

Residents are also invited to the town council offices on specific days to look at the material displayed at the consultation event and pick up their questionnaire.

Dates and times of the council office opening and more information is available on the town council website here or contact petworthnp@outlook.com

The deadline for comment is midnight on Monday, May 15.

