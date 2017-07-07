Volunteers needed for A2B walk challenge

Registration to the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Arundel to Brighton (A2B) walk is now officially open, and the charity is calling for people to get involved.

The event is now in its fifth year, and the charity aims to raise £30,000 in order to launch a new Outreach Service to provide support to those families who are unable to attend sessions or need extra help at home. This service will include home visits as well as leveraging digital audio visual technology to allow families to participate virtually in sessions and benefit from online video tutorials. This will also enable the charity’s staff to go in to its children’s next schools to meet with teachers, support children’s transition, and help their new teachers to understand how they might be able to better support children.

The fundraising walk begins at 7.30am on Saturday, September 16, at Arundel Castle and follows the South Downs to Devil’s Dyke, Brighton over a 35k undulating course of beautiful scenic countryside. The walk brings together people of all abilities and ends with a celebratory meal at the finish line. For those who want to raise money but participate over a shorter distance, there’s also a 12km route which ends at Kithurst Hill.

Registration for the A2B walk costs £36 per adult and £11 per child and all proceeds will go directly to the charity. For teams of three adults there’s a special rate of £100 per team. All walkers are asked to aim to raise a minimum of £100, or £400 collectively as a team of three. For more information on the A2B walk or to register to participate visit dvlcc.org.uk/events/a2bwalk-event.

