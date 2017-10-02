Volunteers open the garden gate at Petworth to show off new projects

Visitors flocked to Petworth Community Garden’s Open Day when volunteers celebrated their 12th birthday and showed off their latest projects.

They are also appealing for funding for the garden’s ‘Men’s Shed’ project and therapeutic Thursday group which have had to close due to lack of funding,

Kate Brickell, garden education and project coordinator appealed for people to become ‘Friends’ of the garden supporting projects on a monthly basis.

“Every small amount donated has a huge impact on our ability to run our projects securely into the future. If you are not already a ‘Friend’ please do look at our website and see if you would like to become one.”

Among the new projects on view were the paths and raised beds completed thanks to support from Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ funding, The Grange Community Association’s fund and Chichester District Council’s volunteer Task team.

“We are also so grateful to Sussex Community Foundation, Petworth Community Church, Petworth town Council and the Hyde Community Foundation,” added Kate, “for supporting our Tuesday project this year, which has enabled us to work with up to 35 members of the community in each weekly session.”

She said visitors enjoyed tea and home made cakes at the open day, looked around the garden, chatted with volunteers and supported them by buying jams, chutneys and Men’s Shed crafts.

“We are so grateful to all of you who came and for all your support. Thanks also to John Riddell, Petworth and District Community Association, and Petworth Community Church for lending us chairs, a gazebo, cups and saucers and coffee hotpots.

“I also want to thank our incredible volunteers and team for pulling out the stops with tidying the garden, making amazing cakes, serving teas and coffee, chatting to all our visitors, selling jams, and helping out throughout the day and for being such a fantastic group.”

Another open day is to be held in the spring of 2018 to celebrate the next part of the garden’s renovations, which will include an extension to the activity shed, desperately needed to accommodate the ever expanding group.

