Walk for Prostate Cancer UK

Midhurst man Keith Gillham has walked to work after a year-long journey with cancer to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

He made the 50-mile trek to Fenchurch Street in London, where he works as a site centre manager at Wells Fargo Bank, over two days.

This post-op walk mirrored the pre-op walk he made with friends in November last year, just after he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Keith said: “I am one of the lucky ones and I do realise this. I completed the walk at approximately 3pm on Friday. I have to admit the last leg from Leatherhead to London City was hard.

“Upon reaching London and prior to travelling over London Bridge to Plantation Place, I stopped off at Prostate Cancer UK’s headquarters.

“As I walked out of the lifts, I was greeted by all the staff clapping and cheering. After walking 50 miles that reception does make it worthwhile.”

During the walk, which started on Thursday, Keith stopped off in Guildford to meet Krishna Patel, the consultant who conducted his operation.

Keith said: “Mr Patel brought his colleagues and senior management to meet me at the reception area at the Royal Surrey County Hospital. I have to admit, the people in the coffee bar adjacent found it hard to understand what was going on.

“From there, I travelled to Leatherhead for a ‘sleep-over’ before setting off on the last push into London.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Keith-Gillham for more information about Keith Gillham’s Walk to Work - Post Op - Year 1.

