WEATHER: Hurricane Ophelia brings mini heatwave to Sussex

Sunny weather and temperatures as high as 23 degrees Celsius are coming to Sussex today as Hurricane Ophelia batters other parts of the UK.

As Ireland battens down the hatches for what could be the worst storm to hit the country in 50 years, the high pressure system will bring warm weather from across the Atlantic to make it feel like summer in Sussex again.

But you will have to make the most of the Indian summer, because it will be short-lived, with temperatures dropping to around 15 degrees Celsius tomorrow and staying there for the rest of the week.

Similarly, once the ex-hurricane sweeps across the north-west of England and Scotland, it will be replaced with cloudy and rainy weather for the rest of the week.