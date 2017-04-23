WEATHER: Thundershowers and clouds forecast

A rainy start to the week is set for much of Sussex with clouds and showers tomorrow at around 14 to 16 degrees.

Thundershowers are forecast throughout the county from late morning on Tuesday at a cooler 11 degrees, with patches of sun for much of the day.

Wednesday is expected to be calmer but still bright, with more showers in both East and West Sussex.

More showers are expected on Thursday with heavier cloud and cooler temperatures, with rainy spells towards the end of the week.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.