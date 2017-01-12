Weather warning as snow starts to fall in Sussex

Fresh warnings to take care from Public Health England have been issued as snow has started to fall in parts of Sussex.

Heavy snow began to fall in Chichester at around 5.30pm today, January 12, and elsewhere in the county as is expected to continue falling into the weekend.

Because of this Public Health England is urging people to take action to keep themselves and others warm and well over the coming days.

Trish Mannes, deputy director for health protection, Public Health England South East, said: “As cold weather approaches, looking after yourself and others is essential to staying healthy.

“We would like to remind you to remember the needs of friends, relatives and neighbours who could be at risk, including older people or those who have long term health conditions.

“People should check weather forecasts before heading out, ensure they wear lots of thin layers, and have plenty of warm food and drinks to stay warm. Heating homes to at least 18C in winter reduces the health risk from cold indoor temperatures.”

Prof Paul Cosford, director for health protection & medical director at Public Health England, said: “The Met Office is forecasting a spell of colder weather from this afternoon, with likely snow and icy conditions.

“Think now about what you need to do to prepare: if you need vital medicine or food get it before the bad weather arrives. People with underlying health conditions, very young children and those aged over 65 are at greatest risk, so think what you can do to help others.”

