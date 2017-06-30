Weather warning issued for Sussex today

A Met Office warning has been issued for possible very heavy rain showers across Sussex today (Friday June 30).

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning has been issued from 9am until 4pm.

The Met Office says: “Heavy showers will break out this morning and afternoon, likely giving some locally torrential downpours.

“Many places will miss the worst of the showers, but where they do occur there is a risk of localised flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to transport networks.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “Heavy showers breaking out today are likely to be slow-moving in nature, allowing some locally high rainfall accumulations to build-up from torrential downpours.

“Very locally 15 to 20mm rain could fall in an hour and 20 to 30mm could fall in two or three hours.

“Most places will miss the worst of the showers though.

“In contrast to the usual chain of events giving heavy showers and torrential downpours during the summer half of the year, the heaviest showers are likely during the mid to late morning and first half of this afternoon.

“Meanwhile, whilst thunder and lightning may accompany some showers, this is likely to be isolated in nature.”