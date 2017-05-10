Willie ‘will be a hard act to follow’ after 48 years on Northchapel Parish Council

After nearly half a century on the parish council at Northchapel Willie Poste has decided to call it a day.

Willie has been a long standing member of the council’s planning committee, has served as deputy chairman and was chairman for seven years.

Lynda Bell presents Willie with the freedom of the parish at the annual meeting

He has taken particular pride in keeping the allotments looking their best and it is largely thanks to him that the village green is a source of pride to Northchapel.

But after 48 years Willie said it was time to retire and villagers thanked him for his long service at the annual meeting presenting him with a framed aerial view of the village and a cheque to enable him to buy a garden seat.

Willie told the Observer he felt at 77 it was time to quit ‘while everything seemed to be going all right.”

Born and brought up in Ebernoe, he moved to Northchapel when he was married and became a parish councillor in 1969.

“I am very proud of the sign on the green,” he said, “we always wanted to do it, but never had enough money.

“Then ten years ago we doubled the precept which caused chaos to begin with, but that quickly blew over.

“It gave us the chance to do many things and one was the sign.

“I have also looked after the allotments, which I shall continue to do. We brought water to them many years ago and then I refurbished the well.

“There have been low points - there have been difficult planning applications and speed on the A283 through the village has always been an issue.”

He said he hoped to go on more cruise holidays and spend more time in his allotment.

Lynda Bell who became chairman last May said: “Willie has always been ready to address issues and promote the village.

“He was also instrumental in developing the village winter plan and arranging for a farmer to help with the implementation. He has always been available to hear villagers concerns acted promptly to deal with any issue raised and has quietly and efficiently resolved the many situations brought to his attention.

“We will miss his enormous input and his incredible knowledge of village issues he will be a very hard act to follow.”

