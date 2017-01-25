Witness appeal after Yapton collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision In Yapton yesterday left a motorcyclist with serious injuries to his leg.

In a statement it said officers were called to Burndell Road, Yapton, close to the junction with Rollaston Park, at 3.30pm on Tuesday (January 24) following a report of a collision between a blue X-Type Jaguar and a red Suzuki motorcycle.

It added: “As a result, the 23-year-old man who was the rider of the motorcycle was taken to St Richard’s Hospital with a broken leg.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to report online here or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 753 of 24/01.