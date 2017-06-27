Woman pulled from the water at East Witterings ‘died of natural causes’

The elderly woman paramedics tried to save at East Witterings beach last Monday died of natural causes, according to police.

Freda Moor, 82, of Longlands Road, East Wittering, was pulled from the water and resuscitation attempts were made before she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A postmortem found that death was due to natural causes and there will be no inquest, police added.

Paramedics have praised those who tried their best to help the woman before emergency services arrived following a call out at 2.40pm.

Police have also named the elderly car driver who died in a collision with a tractor just minutes before in a collision in Birdham Road.

David Newton, 75, of Rookwood Road, West Wittering died at the scene after the Nissan Note he was driving collided with a tractor at around 2.30pm, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Willowfold.

