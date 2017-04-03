Woman rushed to hospital after fire at flats

A woman suffered burns after a fire broke out in a block of flats overnight.

Firefighters were called to Bridgefield Close, in Midhurst, at about 11.30pm last night (Sunday April 2).

The fire service said eight flats were evacuated after a ‘serious’ blaze broke out in one of the ground floor properties.

Crews from Chichester, Petworth and Midhust fought the flames for almost two hours using two hose reels and a water jet.

A woman was treated at the scene for minor burns to her legs and smoke inhalation before being rushed to hospital for further treatment, the fire service added.

Around 15 per cent of the flat was damaged by flames and it was completely damaged by smoke.

The cause is not yet know but it is being treated as an accident.

