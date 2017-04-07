Work starts to repair Halnaker Windmill

The restoration of Halnaker Windmill has finally begun.

The scaffolding has now gone up so the work can start on repairing the Grade II listed landmark.

The iconic windmill has been closed off since 2013

First work will be done on the tile-hung façade of the windmill, before the sails will be repaired and re-hung, with the whole project set to last around 14 to 18 weeks.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We are taking this project very seriously and any delay has been because of the number of different bodies who have to be consulted to make sure the final result will meet with everyone’s approval.”

Halnaker Windmill has been fenced off since May 2013 and the sails were then removed in 2015 for safety reasons.