World’s Biggest coffee and cakes at Midhurst

All over the Midhurst and Petworth area people have been enjoying a cuppa and at the same time raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest annual fund raiser, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

It was a hive of activity at the Rother Valley Together, activity and lunch club for the elderly and vulnerable at The Grange Community Centre in Midhurst.

Staff and members prepare for the Rother Valley Together coffee morning

Members and staff had been busy baking all week and on Friday friends and members of the public were invited to join them for their charity event.

Rother Valley Together manager Caroline Henderson said: “It was an excellent event which was well attended by its members and the community.

“There were some lovely cakes which were quickly devoured by everyone who very generously donated a total of £330 to the fantastic good cause, Macmillan.”

Rother Valley Together supports those who have difficulty in getting out and about independently and new members are always welcome.

Caroline said: “We rely on a wonderful group of volunteers to help us in running our club.

We very much need some additional help to support our minibus driver with helping our elderly members on and off the bus.

“If you enjoy helping others, we would love to hear from you.”

Anyone who would like to join the band of volunteers should contact Caroline on 07957 405959.

Also pictured at a World’s Biggest Coffee Morning at their Midhurst office are members of The Home Service Care Agency, who raised almost £250.

