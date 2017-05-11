Yoga classes set to benefit Midhurst residents

New yoga classes are set to be held at The Old Library in Knockhundred Row, Midhurst, on Friday mornings.

The sessions will be run by Midhurst resident Elaine Vaughan, who is wellness coach, yoga teacher and raw food educator.

Elaine said: “The Old Library is a wonderful venue for my classes and I am delighted that a building with such history and great energy is being used for the wellbeing of Midhurst residents.”

One session, set to be held on Saturday, will help participants banish negative thoughts and practices, balance their mind and emotions, and boost their energy.

To find out more, including session times and prices, contact Elaine on 07775 786920 or elaine@purespirityoga.co.uk, visit the website on www.purespiritwellness.co.uk or visit at the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PureSpiritWellness.

