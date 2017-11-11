Young choir hit the high note at Midhurst’s Rotary Music Festival

It was the night youngsters from across the Midhurst and Petworth area show off their musical talents and their families and friends filled the theatre at Midhurst Rother College (MRC) for the occasion.

Organised, every year by members of the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club six schools came together for the Rotary Musical Festival at the college with their choirs and orchestras.

And as usual each school taking part will receive a donation towards their music departments made possible by the sponsors of the event, the Cowdray Estate, Fitzcanes Ice Cream Cafe, Henry Adams, Roger Poat & Partners, and West Dean Stoves.

The evening began in rousing fashion with all students singing ‘Oleo-echo song’.

The MRC orchestra then played ‘Alegretto’ and Midhurst Primary School Choir followed taking centre stage for their renditions of ‘Seeds of Friendship’ and ‘What a wonderful World’.

Easebourne’s school choir followed with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ and ‘Feel the Light’.

Next was the turn of Midhurst school’s small band playing ‘Sloop John B’ before a treat from MRC choir with ‘I’d Do Anything’ from the musical ‘Oliver’.

Petworth primary school choir gave ‘10,000 Reasons’ to enjoy the evening, ‘Video killed the Radio Star’ and ‘Rather Be’ by Chatto before Stedham choir took on the Abba classic ‘Slipping Through my Fingers’.

Instruments came out with Midhurst Primary Band playing ‘Oh, When the Saints’. Harting choir sang ‘Africa’ and MRC Orchestra belted out ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons.

Rotary president Hazel Morley thanked the pupils for their performances, the audience for supporting the youngsters and the teachers for their hard work. Music co-ordinator Rhian Parry received a bouquet in thanks for putting the programme together.

