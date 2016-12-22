Young Midhurst choir gets a taste of the big time

Young singers at Midhurst Primary School got a taste of the big time when their pop songs were professionally recorded.

The school choir, The Shooting Stars, named by the children themselves was formed two years ago by parent and professional choir conductor Anna Tabbush.

Anna was keen to get the children creating their own music as well as singing what she taught them so they wrote three songs

“We had brainstorming sessions when we decided what they should be about. The children wrote the lyrics and came up with melodies and I put them into pop song structures.”

With the help of Anna’s husband Nick Sowden, who is a professional sound engineer, the children recorded all three songs.

“They sound awesome,” said Anna, “The title track is their Christmas song ‘Snow Angels’ and they sang it at a whole school assembly when we launched the CD.”

The other songs are about the choir and the school - ‘We’re the Shooting Stars’ and ‘Midhurst Primary Is So Cool’.

The choir, boys and girls ranging from four year olds to 11, sang all their songs at the Midhurst Christmas Street party at their biggest concert to date.

The CD is available to buy from school or to download on www.shootingstars4.bandcamp.com

“We decided to record the songs to raise funds for the school,” said Anna, “but mainly so the children had a record of what they had achieved as they are so proud of their songs.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/christmas/