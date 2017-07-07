LETTER: Discrimination if no broadband

Very few residents of Arun are aware that Arun District Council (ADC) ran a six-week consultation on the extremely important Arun Local Plan, which closed on May 30, 2017.

The result is that few people are aware of the 20,000 houses planned for the area, the proposed sites and the resultant impact on our infrastructure and roads.

Following a Freedom of Information request, I discovered that ADC had advertised this consultation in one local newspaper on one day and once in their in-house magazine ‘Arun Times’.

They also made copies available in less than 50 per cent of the district’s libraries and, naturally, on their website.

They did not comply with their own directions for promulgation which can be seen in their document ‘Statement of Community Involvement.’

Those who became aware had enormous difficulty trying to submit comment on the ADC website which is about as unfriendly as it is possible to be and contained critical errors in advice.

As a result of these omissions, most residents have been disenfranchised and all those without access to broadband have been severely discriminated against.

I believe the democratic process has been abused.

If you agree, I suggest a letter to the chief executive asking for a re-run might be in order.