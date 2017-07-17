LETTER: Does nothing for harmony

Mr Hanauer (letters 6th July) ‘Confused Rhetoric’ is selectively loyal. As a Petworth Society committee member he has ample opportunity to challenge the chairman to the ‘healthy debate’ he advocates in the privacy of a committee meeting.

To accuse the chairman of ‘mischief making’ in a town council meeting, knowing the possibility that this would be reported in the local press, could well be construed as disloyalty.

It certainly does nothing to advance his call for ‘an increasingly harmonious society within our town’.

Contrast this with his loyalty to the Petworth Town Council chairman. Mr Kemp has claimed that the construction of the walkway at the Virgin Mary Spring had nothing to do with the town council.

Mr Hanauer has not challenged this, although the whole process was set in motion by a town councillor, member of the open spaces committee, of which he is chairman.