LETTER: Get A27 options reconsidered

People who live and/or work in Chichester or visit need to act quickly to avoid serious consequences eg Chichester home owners may well experience a fall in property values

Traffic congestion both within Chichester and on the A27 is a problem that is worsening and will not be satisfactorily resolved by the proposed remedies involving increasing the traffic capacity to the south of the city.

This is because no account appears to have been taken of the dangers of air pollution. This already exceeds the recognised recommended maximum at times of congestion and when the south west prevailing wind spreads it over Chichester.

Increasing the traffic capacity will worsen the situation. If any of the present proposals by Highways England are implemented, air pollution is highly likely to increase in the longer term.

Two other pollutions would certainly increase – namely, noise pollution and light pollution. Both of these will increase particularly on the flyovers where there is no possibility of diminishing their effects.

Another drawback of the current proposals is the effect upon the district council’s well established long term policy of maintaining a rural setting for Chichester particularly between it and the sea and harbour. The proposed flyovers will seriously detract from the southern view of and from Chichester.

If any of the current proposals go ahead without any pollution control, it is not unreasonable to predict a significant drop in property values within Chichester city.

Therefore anyone who lives in or loves Chichester should try to get the current A27 improvement proposals reconsidered. The easiest way is to go to https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions165748

This link should take you directly to the A27 petition page or if it takes you to the general petitions page, then scroll down to find the search box and insert postcode PO19 This will bring up: Discuss a northern bypass to improve traffic flow at Chichester, West Sussex.

When on the correct page sign the petition

Richard Beeny

Runcton Lane, Runcton