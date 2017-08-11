LETTER: Give us respite from housing

We most strongly object to the proposed building of new houses referred to as S10 and S6 in the local plan review mentioned above.

For goodness sake. Can we not have a moment’s respite?

We are all still reeling from the huge impact on our little villages that Shopwhyke Lakes and the Tangmere monstrosity are going to make and now it is proposed to swallow up the rest of Oving and Drayton by building all over Grade One agricultural land.

These areas are also flood plains which, by the way, are full of wildlife: buzzards, deer, skylarks, swallows and the cinnabar moth to name but a few.

How about some other areas sharing the burden of this constant house building mania, like Lavant?

I really don’t know what they are trying to achieve, by the time they’ve finished destroying all our lovely villages, I can’t imagine there will be much reason for anyone to want to live here anyway.

Shall we just rename ourselves Outer Bognor and be done with it?

People in the east of Chichester have had enough.If they really gave a fig about what the people who vote for you to represent them want, they would stand up to Whitehall and tell them enough is enough.

We are not Milton Keynes. We are a beautiful, unique and historic small city with delightful surrounding villages.

They have already allowed huge out of place constructions all over Chichester Food Park backing onto Merston on the old airfield and the soon to be occupied old fuel dump will be adding to the congestion very soon.

So I repeat, the east of Chichester has had enough.

We do not have limitless places for more and more houses,without destroying what we have.Once it’s gone,it’s gone forever.