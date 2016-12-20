LETTER: Grayling’s claims flawed

The Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, appears to be claiming in response to arguments for a Northern A27 that the cost of the Northern Options is too high because the existing A27 will still need improving/upgrading due to the high levels of local traffic which will increase with all the new house building in the area.

He also implies that, although Option 2 is over budget, new development (presumably on the flood plain between the proposed link road and Chichester) will compensate.

However, his argument is totally illogical and deeply flawed.

Most of the proposed southern ‘improvements’ restrict locals from using the A27 effectively as a local road.

By turning it into a faster through road, its use as a local road will be severely diminished.

The current proposals, which remove the middle junctions or restrict their use, will result in:-

:: Much greater usage as local residents are forced to go up and down the entire length of the Chichester bypass to turn off;

:: Local rat running through Chichester and the Manhood;

:: The eventual creation by stealth of another southern bypass with all the problems we have now.

Moreover a southern, southern bypass is estimated to cost nearly £600million!! And its creation will destroy any hope of sustainable options for Chichester and its surroundings.

A new, northern bypass is the most viable solution.

Anthony Tuffin

Solent Way

Selsey