LETTER: May lead to better decision

I fully support Louise Goldsmith’s proposal to rerun the A27 consultation, this time to include northern options.

Highways England’s own data shows that their suggested ‘improvements’ to the existing A27 will not achieve their objectives of relieving congestion and improving E-W-E and local journey times. But will achieve, for example, environmental devastation as landscaping mitigation is impossible owing to lack of space, loss of connectivity between the city and Manhood, demolition of many homes, inadequate provision for pedestrians and cyclists.

Looking at what a northern E-W-E route and the existing A27 would offer makes terrific sense. Highways England data shows with a northern bypass the existing A27 has the capacity to cope with forecast traffic flows.

The timescale might slip but isn’t it worthwhile to rerun the consultation in an open, transparent and intelligent manner based on wider options? This is so much more likely to lead to a decision more acceptable to the local and wider population in terms of traffic and people movements and value for taxpayer money.

Linda Boize

South Bank

Chichester