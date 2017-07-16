LETTER: No chance of work helping us

I see with interest that Palmersfield Avenue and Kingsmead Avenue are to be closed for road works.

Can we assume that this will be for the better for the long-suffering residents living in and around these areas.

I think not. Maybe all the people who at the moment clog the roads up parking around Baxendale Road, Barnfield Drive and Bradshaw Road will in future drive up onto the Graylingwell site and park up there.

No chance. I am guessing that Kingsmead Avenue is being opened so people can come down that road from Graylingwell and short cut through from Summersdale to get to the wonderful Barnfield development, causing more traffic jams and pollution.

Or maybe make a parking area on the Graylingwell site that runs parallel with Palmers Field. Then just maybe we might be able to go about our life without all the problems we get.

Oh hang on. I thought I saw a pig flyover.