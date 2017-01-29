LETTER: Performing arts at museum

A very welcome and not too expensive solution to the dilemma facing the Novium Museum would be to turn the upper floor into a performing arts space for the many drama, music and performing arts community companies in the city and surrounding area.

The city has a splendid theatre and art galleries but sadly lacks a fine all embracing Arts Centre for community performers and performances. The Spring at Havant is a wonderful example of such a venue.

The Novium has all the facilities for such a venture and I believe would be in constant use by musicians, singers, choirs, dance and drama groups and would keep the building alive and viable.

The museum could still operate successfully on the lower floor and also continue to have wall showcases on the upper floor.

May I also say how delighted I am to see that at long last discussions are taking place about the future of our city of Chichester and, as someone involved with the arts, I warmly endorse the idea of a concert hall which would bring to the city great artists from all aspects of world music and enhance our standing as a city of culture. Hull UK City of Culture this year, why not Chichester UK City of Culture in the future?

Roger Redfarn

Chantry Hall

Westbourne