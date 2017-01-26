LETTER: PM not seeking to unite us

The EU Referendum vote in Chichester mirrored that of the country as a whole: a Leave win by a very narrow margin.

There were many reasons why people voted the way they did, but as many of the leading Leave campaigners argued that we could stay within the single market, the unelected Prime Minister Theresa May is quite wrong to assume that she has a mandate to take us out of it now.

May is prioritising Conservative Party unity over the interests of a divided country. Not seeking to unite us, but to seek the only Brexit she thinks she can achieve given the wildly unrealistic and contradictory expectations set by her allies: a hard Brexit. Out of the EU; out of the single market, undermining our friends and our own economic prosperity because she won’t stand up to the extremists in her party.

I am proud that the Liberal Democrats are standing up for individuals, for communities, for businesses, for our future. I am not ignoring the referendum or disrespecting those who voted in it, but demanding that the British people be given a say on the terms of the final deal – with the option to reject it and withdraw Article 50 if we think it in our interests to do so.

Cllr Jonathan Brown

Parliamentary Spokesperson & Chair, Chichester Liberal Democrats

